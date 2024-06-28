Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

City House (1.35 Newcastle)

James Fanshawe's runner picked up well from too far back at Kempton last time and this test should suit him.

Ron Wood

Handicappers' nap

Indivar (8.00 Doncaster)

Just behind a subsequent winning stablemate at Leicester last time, this David O'Meara-trained colt has slipped to a good mark and will appreciate getting back on fast ground for the first time since landing a Redcar nursery last September.

Paul Curtis

The Punt nap

Radio Goo Goo (3.00 Chester)

Was caught out wide from a tough draw when failing to defend her unbeaten record at this track last time, but has fared much better on that front here and will relish the return to 6f. Her recent form is stacking up well and she can notch a third course success for David Evans.

Harry Wilson

Topspeed

City House (1.35 Newcastle)

Modest on turf but his form figures on a synthetic surface read 212 and James Fanshawe's sprinter can gain compensation for his recent Kempton reversal.

Dave Edwards

Newmarket nap

Emily Upjohn (3.30 Curragh)

John and Thady Gosden's mare is fancied to return to winning ways after impressing in a racecourse gallop on the July course since her defeat at Epsom last time.

David Milnes

Dark horse

Cross The Tracks (1.35 Newcastle)

Performed well here on each of his last three previous outings with form figures standing at 121. Kept on well when winning here in May and should have no issue stepping back up in class.

George Bonds

