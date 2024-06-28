The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chester, Newmarket and Windsor on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Radio Goo Goo (3.00 Chester)

Was 2-2 at Chester before coming up short two weeks ago, but there are plenty of reasons to put a line through that as she was drawn out in stall ten, spent the entire race as the widest runner and clearly didn't appreciate the drop to 5f. Will appreciate the return to 6f, given all six of her victories have been over this trip, and is much better drawn in stall three to adopt her customary front-running position. She got the better of a big class dropper at Ripon in May – the fourth from that race has won since – before going down by just a length at Haydock three weeks ago, form that was franked with the fourth finishing second in the Buckingham Palace Stakes on his next start. She's won off a mark just 1lb lower than this before and could prove hard to peg back.

Nostrum (3.25 Newmarket)

I was at Sandown to see Nostrum make a comfortable winning debut in July 2022, when he gave the distinct impression that he was sure to improve with age, given his huge size. We had to wait a while to see him as a three-year-old but he could hardly have been more impressive in scorching clear for a decisive victory in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at this course last year. He hasn't replicated that since, and was very disappointing on his return at Sandown this year, but the fact he's been gelded suggests connections believe there are more races to be won with him. He's the one with the most scope for improvement in this field and could still prove to be top notch.

Believe In Stars (3.52 Windsor)

Posted progressive RPRs in three starts in maiden and novice company, latterly opening his account on turf at Goodwood and started favourite for a 1m2f handicap at Chelmsford when last seen, but he looked outpaced behind a front-running winner who had shown smart form on the all-weather and has since placed in Listed company. He stayed on best of the rest to take second, looking as though he would relish this extra distance, and this also represents a slight drop in class. He should have more to offer and will take all the beating.

