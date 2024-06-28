Racing Post logo
Play of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle

United Approach

3.40 Newcastle

He was a good deal bigger for this in the ante-post market on Monday, but he had two other plausible entries on the same day and was always going to shorten dramatically once his target was confirmed.

United Approach is a promising if fragile horse, who was a big eyecatcher on his return from a year off when fourth to Lethal Levi (fourth in the Wokingham off 6lb higher next time) at Newbury last month.

James Tate's lightly raced four-year-old clearly found that 6f on the sharp side, so there should be a lot more to come now he goes up to 7f, and he can book his place in next month's International Handicap on King George day at Ascot by bagging the penalty he probably needs to get in.

United Approach15:40 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: James Tate

