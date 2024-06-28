Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle

3.40 Newcastle

He was a good deal bigger for this in the ante-post market on Monday, but he had two other plausible entries on the same day and was always going to shorten dramatically once his target was confirmed.

United Approach is a promising if fragile horse, who was a big eyecatcher on his return from a year off when fourth to Lethal Levi (fourth in the Wokingham off 6lb higher next time) at Newbury last month.

James Tate's lightly raced four-year-old clearly found that 6f on the sharp side, so there should be a lot more to come now he goes up to 7f, and he can book his place in next month's International Handicap on King George day at Ascot by bagging the penalty he probably needs to get in.

United Approach 15:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: James Tate

Read more...

'He looks to have a big class edge' - Tom Segal with four Saturday selections

'He's running to a level good enough to win this' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections

'The vibes are good after she impressed in a gallop' - Justin O'Hanlon sides with proven class in the Group 1 at the Curragh

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chester, Newmarket and Windsor on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.