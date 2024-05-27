Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Willaston 2.55 Cartmel

Won at Cheltenham (2m4f, good) and Haydock last spring (3m, good); 12l second to an in-form rival at Bangor when last seen out in March (2m3f, soft; subsequent Swinton hurdle winner Pickanumber back in third); sound run only previous start here; interesting.

Hover On The Wind 3.45 Yarmouth

Has form on good to firm and heavy ground; took a while to get off the mark but he made his breakthrough when making all to score by 4l over C&D (good) 23 days ago; raised his form to a new level with that dominant display and he still looks well handicapped back up 6lb; strong contender.

Maghlaak 4.35 Redcar

Lightly raced 5yo who won two of his three starts as a 3yo and showed useful form in defeat in both handicaps in 2023; off the track for 12 months until reappearing at Goodwood (1m2f, soft) 23 days ago and although his narrow win from Qitaal wasn't a cakewalk, he showed a willing attitude and is entitled to improve off 3lb higher.

Dion Baker 4.50 Yarmouth

Just one win from first 34 starts but he doubled his tally when scoring at Brighton (7f) last Tuesday; has a penalty but he pulled 5l clear with the runner-up and is a big player again if he can repeat that form; his wins have come on good/good to firm but he has form on soft.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

