Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets  

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Stintino Sunset (5.55 Leicester)

Course-and-distance winner whose latest third at Yarmouth can be marked up as she was denied a clear run, while the second has won since to give the form substance. She is effectively 3lb below her last winning mark when factoring in Luke Catton's valuable 5lb claim and should enjoy the return to this track.

Harry Wilson

Stintino Sunset 17:55 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Luke Catton (5lb) Tnr: Julia Feilden

Handicappers' nap

Allonsy (5.20 Leicester)

Sent off a well-backed favourite on her handicap debut at Windsor last month and was only just denied by a more experienced rival who has upheld the form since. Related to two fillies who were rated in the 80s for her trainer Ralph Beckett and can show herself better than a revised mark of 68.

Paul Curtis

Allonsy 17:20 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

El Burhan (2.00 Yarmouth)

Ran a fine race on his debut at Newmarket and is fancied to take this on the way to the Chesham Stakes.

David Milnes

El Burhan 14:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

North View (4.20 Yarmouth)

Peter Chapple-Hyam's colt was putting in some good late work over 6f at Ascot last time and will relish a return to this longer trip.

Marcus Buckland

North View 16:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Peter Chapple-Hyam

Speed figures

Miss Gitana (2.35 Yarmouth)

Failed by a whisker to break her duck at Beverley this month and Sir Mark Prescott's filly is worth another chance.

Dave Edwards

Miss Gitana 14:35 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Shakeela (4.20 Yarmouth)

Built on the promise of her debut run to score in tidy fashion on the all-weather at Southwell. Beaten twice since in novice and handicap company but the form of her latest run looks a lot better now. Wouldn't be a huge surprise to see her involved in this.

Tom Gibbings

Shakeela 16:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Read these next:

'She holds outstanding claims in a weak race' - our Monday tipster has five fancies as he bids to follow up last week's 13-8 nap

Richard Birch's play of the day at Huntingdon

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow up last week's 13-2 winner with tips from Huntingdon, Yarmouth and Leicester

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.