Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Stintino Sunset (5.55 Leicester)
Course-and-distance winner whose latest third at Yarmouth can be marked up as she was denied a clear run, while the second has won since to give the form substance. She is effectively 3lb below her last winning mark when factoring in Luke Catton's valuable 5lb claim and should enjoy the return to this track.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Allonsy (5.20 Leicester)
Sent off a well-backed favourite on her handicap debut at Windsor last month and was only just denied by a more experienced rival who has upheld the form since. Related to two fillies who were rated in the 80s for her trainer Ralph Beckett and can show herself better than a revised mark of 68.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
El Burhan (2.00 Yarmouth)
Ran a fine race on his debut at Newmarket and is fancied to take this on the way to the Chesham Stakes.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
North View (4.20 Yarmouth)
Peter Chapple-Hyam's colt was putting in some good late work over 6f at Ascot last time and will relish a return to this longer trip.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Miss Gitana (2.35 Yarmouth)
Failed by a whisker to break her duck at Beverley this month and Sir Mark Prescott's filly is worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Shakeela (4.20 Yarmouth)
Built on the promise of her debut run to score in tidy fashion on the all-weather at Southwell. Beaten twice since in novice and handicap company but the form of her latest run looks a lot better now. Wouldn't be a huge surprise to see her involved in this.
Tom Gibbings
