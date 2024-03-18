Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Samourai One 1.55 Southwell

Failed to win over hurdles, although shaped well on a few occasions; got off the mark on chase debut when a 13l-winner of a Market Rasen novice handicap (3m, soft) last month; went up 9lb for that, but the form is solid (third and fourth have won since) and he looks the one to beat.

Molto Bene 3.48 Fontwell

Has displayed huge improvement since fitted with tongue-tie for last two races, more recently when scoring readily by 6l on handicap debut at Plumpton (2m4f, soft) three weeks ago; has plenty of scope for further progress and needs to be taken seriously.

Big Narstie 6.00 Newcastle

Bang-in-form 6yo who bids to complete hat-trick after recent wins here (1m) and at Southwell (7f); still well handicapped on older form and some of his 5lb penalty is offset by Frederick Larson's claim; commands respect.

Golden Rainbow 6.30 Newcastle

Beat Another Angel over C&D last month and better form when second here last week, clear of the third behind one who's a bit better than 0-50 level; leading contender.

