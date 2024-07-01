Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lennon 2.10 Pontefract

Justified favouritism at Bath (1m, good) on handicap/seasonal debut and at this track (1m, good to firm) eight days later; came from off the pace on both occasions, leaving it late last time, and there's clear scope for further improvement with this step up in trip; has 6lb penalty but good chance to complete a quick hat-trick.

Late Arrival 4.15 Pontefract

Won this in 2022 and hit traffic when among the favourites 12 months ago; came back to form last time and holds leading claims once more back over a stiffer 6f.

Goblet Of Fire 7.00 Wolverhampton

Three wins at 1m1f/1m2f on turf for Nigel Tinkler last summer and has won twice in five starts for this yard, over hurdles in January and back on Flat at Kempton (1m3f, all-weather) 19 days ago; up 7lb but should stay and it looks like he is building some momentum again; leading player.

Shagraan 7.15 Windsor

Won over course and distance a year ago for previous yard; consistent efforts for new stable this term, creditable fifth in Royal Ascot handicap latest; respected off the same mark back in slightly calmer waters.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton on Sunday

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.