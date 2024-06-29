The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson bids to follow Saturday's 9-2 winner with three tips at Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Gale Mahler (1.20 Uttoxeter)

Started a very short price on her debut at Sedgefield last year and despite getting beat, she shaped with plenty of promise in fourth, having been denied a run at a crucial stage. She confirmed that promise when scoring in her next two bumpers last month, latterly defying a penalty with ease, and was again well supported on her hurdling debut las time. She could hardly have been more impressive, swinging into the lead on the bridle and finding plenty after the last to score by eight lengths, recording a useful RPR in the context of this race. With more improvement on the cards, she could prove very hard to beat.

Outreach (4.30 Wolverhampton)

Has only won one of his 20 starts, but that came over this course and distance and he usually runs his best races at this track. He has form figures of 22143 over this 7f trip at Wolverhampton, and should appreciate this first drop into claiming company. He's well drawn in stall three to get his customary prominent position and the return of George Bass, who was on board for his only win, looks a positive.

Mostly Sunny (4.45 Uttoxeter)

Signed off for previous trainer Heather Main with a decisive victory on the Flat at Kempton off a mark of 75 and has displayed considerable potential in three runs over hurdles for Dan Skelton. A bad mistake probably cost him victory on his hurdling debut at Southwell last month but he's made no mistake in winning twice since, latterly scoring by 14 lengths on his handicap debut. The horse booked for second fell at the last that day, so the distance is exaggerated, but he was already firmly in control and a 10lb rise may not stop him going in again.

