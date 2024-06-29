- More
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Los Angeles (4.05 Curragh)
Aidan O'Brien's colt looked just the type for this race when third at Epsom.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Breizh River (2.25 Uttoxeter)
This unexposed six-year-old has made a fine start to his chasing career, following up a debut win at Hexham in good style at Bangor three weeks ago. Up in grade, but looks to have more to offer and can complete the hat-trick under Henry Brooke.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Outreach (4.30 Wolverhampton)
Saves his best for Wolverhampton, where he has form figures 22143 over this 7f trip, and should appreciate this first drop into claiming company. George Bass, who was on board for his only win, returns to the saddle and he's well drawn in stall three to get his customary prominent position.
Harry Wilson
Topspeed
The Strikin Viking (1.40 Curragh)
Created a favourable impression, endorsed by the clock, on his debut at York recently and Kevin Ryan's exciting youngster can score again in this better grade.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Ambiente Friendly (4.05 Curragh)
Has worked nicely on the Limekilns since his gallant second in the Derby at Epsom and is fancied to go one better.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Juan Bermudez (3.35 Uttoxeter)
Has improved with each start since joining the Skelton yard and has won last two starts both at Stratford. This is a stronger race but he looks unexposed going up in distance.
Rob Sutton
Read these next:
Tom Segal's play of the day at Uttoxeter
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson bids to follow Saturday's 9-2 winner with three tips at Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson bids to follow Saturday's 9-2 winner with three tips at Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- David Jennings' bet of the day was a 7-2 winner - he answers the rest of Saturday's burning questions
- Harry Wilson lands 7-2 winner and has selections for the remaining ITV races on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson bids to follow Saturday's 9-2 winner with three tips at Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- David Jennings' bet of the day was a 7-2 winner - he answers the rest of Saturday's burning questions
- Harry Wilson lands 7-2 winner and has selections for the remaining ITV races on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings