Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Los Angeles (4.05 Curragh)

Aidan O'Brien's colt looked just the type for this race when third at Epsom.

Ron Wood

Los Angeles 16:05 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Handicappers' nap

Breizh River (2.25 Uttoxeter)

This unexposed six-year-old has made a fine start to his chasing career, following up a debut win at Hexham in good style at Bangor three weeks ago. Up in grade, but looks to have more to offer and can complete the hat-trick under Henry Brooke.

Paul Curtis

Breizh River 14:25 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Paul Robson

The Punt nap

Outreach (4.30 Wolverhampton)

Saves his best for Wolverhampton, where he has form figures 22143 over this 7f trip, and should appreciate this first drop into claiming company. George Bass, who was on board for his only win, returns to the saddle and he's well drawn in stall three to get his customary prominent position.

Harry Wilson

Outreach 16:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Bass (3lb) Tnr: Mark Usher

Topspeed

The Strikin Viking (1.40 Curragh)

Created a favourable impression, endorsed by the clock, on his debut at York recently and Kevin Ryan's exciting youngster can score again in this better grade.

Dave Edwards

The Strikin Viking 13:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Ambiente Friendly (4.05 Curragh)

Has worked nicely on the Limekilns since his gallant second in the Derby at Epsom and is fancied to go one better.

David Milnes

Ambiente Friendly 16:05 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Juan Bermudez (3.35 Uttoxeter)

Has improved with each start since joining the Skelton yard and has won last two starts both at Stratford. This is a stronger race but he looks unexposed going up in distance.

Rob Sutton

Juan Bermudez 15:35 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

