Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Bustaam 3.15 Ayr

Began season with clearcut win at Doncaster (1m2f, soft) last month and also ran well when second off today's mark at Pontefract (1m2f, heavy) four weeks ago; still quite lightly raced; high on the list.

Fast Steps 6.39 Windsor

Acts on soft and good to firm; C&D winner under Oisin Murphy at about this time last year (now 1lb lower); close second returned to this venue two weeks ago, leading over a furlong out until close home; strong contender.

Hatadora 7.39 Windsor

AW winner in February; best effort since when going very close over C&D (good) last Monday on turf debut, always prominent and sticking on well; leading player off 1lb lower.

Fox Flame 8.00 Wolverhampton

AW specialist who won at Southwell (1m3f) early last month; has had some traffic issues since but she got back on the scoresheet with a comfortable success at Chelmsford (1m5f) 11 days ago; a 4lb rise for that win looks fair and she's a big player again back on Tapeta.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

