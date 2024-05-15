Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Magical Spirit 2.45 York

His last three wins have come on soft ground at Doncaster (6f), the latest on reappearance 18 days ago; however, he's also effective here and, having gone up 7lb for last time, he remains 2lb lower than when a creditable third in this race last year (good, good to firm in places); major contender.

Swingalong 3.15 York

Acts on soft and good to firm; smart filly who made the frame in three Group 1 contests last season; 2-2 over this C&D, winning the Lowther as a 2yo and Summer Stakes last July; sold claims back here and has a better chance than her rating suggests (may well improve further this term).

Silver In Disguise 4.30 Ffos Las

Thorough stayer who recorded his fourth chase win when rallying well at Chepstow (3m2f, good; acts on heavy) last month; up 5lb for that narrow success but he still looks feasibly treated and is a big player again back up in trip.

Hatadora 6.40 Bath

Fourth to Mbappe over 7f then went down narrowly and won at Windsor (both 1m, good/good to soft); well positioned last time but is up just 3lb; big shout.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

