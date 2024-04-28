The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson fired in 3-1 and 7-2 winners on Sunday - find out who he fancies at Southwell and Windsor

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Amerjeet (2.30 Southwell)

Was well supported on his debut in what could work out to be a hot newcomers' race at Wolverhampton, but was very green when asked for effort and tended to hang to his left. The form looks to have substance as the winner shaped as if she could be special, the runner-up has won since and the fourth has bettered his showing there by finishing second last week, and he's certain to improve for that experience.

Fast Steps (6.39 Windsor)

Showed improvement from his reappearance when a close second over course and distance two weeks ago, looking a little bit lonely having been sent to the front some way out and just being edged out by one who could be well treated. Has gone up 2lb for that effort, but he's still 1lb below his last winning mark and getting back on soft ground (1-1 on the surface; career-best RPR) could see him return to winning ways. Oisin Murphy, on board for his last win, is a positive booking.

Antiphon (8.09 Windsor)

Looked unlucky not to finish closer at Brighton last time, when squeezed up on the rail and then denied a clear run when seemingly having some left in the tank. A 2lb drop for that only helps his chances and he warrants serious consideration back at this track, where he has form figures of 1142322. He scored over course and distance on soft ground off a 5lb lower mark last May and gets the services of Tom Marquand, who replaces a claimer.

