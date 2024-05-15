Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

York

2.45: Magical Spirit

Top of the list is Magical Spirit, who won with something to spare at Doncaster on his reappearance and remains 2lb lower than when a good third in this race last year. Aleezdancer was unlucky in tenth place 12 months ago and is second choice ahead of Makanah, who has lots of good course form and has dropped to a tempting mark. The front-runner Manila Scouse can make a bold bid, while it will be no surprise if last year's runner-up Lethal Levi returns to form with a big performance.

Ben Hutton



Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Ffos Las

4.30: Silver in Disguise

Most of these come with risks attached but Silver in Disguise is a thorough stayer who rallied well when scoring at Chepstow last month. He still looks feasibly treated off his revised mark and gets the vote on this step back up in trip. The reliable Coconut Splash is feared most on his step up to 3m4f, although Gats And Co went close at Chepstow last month and is a big player if he can back that up. Another to consider is Lightonthewing, who has had two wins this spring.

David Moon

Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Tim Vaughan

Bath

6.40: Hatadora

Richard Hannon's Hatadora pulled clear with a next-time-out winner when scoring at Windsor 16 days ago and can defy a 3lb rise if able to adopt a reasonable early position from her wide draw. On Song might need the rail to run against if his last two runs are anything to go by (he hung left) but he's in very good hands and stepping up to a mile should suit. Sunny Corner and Garden View are third and fourth choices. Handicap debutante More Than A Feelin warrants a market check.

Andrew Cooper

Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Sligo

6.45: Miami Sunshine

An eyecatcher at Gowran a week ago, this longer trip and better ground could be just what Miami Sunshine needs and she gets a confident vote. Copie Conforme rates a likely threat now upped in trip for handicap debut, while Sheen Falls Time is respected on this better ground.

Alan Hewison

Jky: Wayne Hassett (7lb) Tnr: Adrian Murray

Tipperary

6.30: Morepowertoya

Much the stronger of the two divisions. Someone's Wish is a very interesting handicap debutant, while The Niffler should have a say despite this trip on this ground being maybe sharper than ideal. The one to beat is last month's convincing course-and-distance winner Morepowertoya despite his 8lb higher mark. The cheekpieces, so effective last time, are left on here.

Justin O'Hanlon

Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Paul Power

Perth

8.22: Not In Kansas

Bridgetjoans was only narrowly denied at Kelso and is respected back up in trip, but preference is for another lightly raced mare in Not In Kansas, who returned from a lengthy absence with a stylish win over 2m4f at Musselburgh last month. Most of the others have plenty to prove but The Best Way looks interesting on his handicap debut, while Bridge Road needs watching in the market on his comeback.

David Moon

Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: N W Alexander

