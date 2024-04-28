Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Antiphon (8.09 Windsor)

Yet to run a bad race at Windsor and now 5lb lower than when scoring over course and distance last May. He is fine on soft ground and should run a big race with Tom Marquand taking over from a claimer in the saddle.

Harry Wilson

Antiphon 20:09 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Handicappers' nap

Hatadora (7.39 Windsor)

Caught close home by a handicap debutant over course and distance last week, Kevin Stott's mount can race off 1lb lower here and holds solid claims in this slightly lower grade.

Paul Curtis

Hatadora 19:39 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Speed figures

Summer Snow (8.20 Naas)

Justified favouritism when romping home at Gowran last week and can make light work of her penalty over this extra furlong.

Dave Edwards

Summer Snow 20:20 Naas View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: M D O'Callaghan

Eyecatcher

Silver Gunn (6.39 Windsor)

Marco Botti's six-year-old has won twice over this course and distance off a mark of 80, is just 1lb higher on his reappearance, and has shown before he can go well fresh.

Steffan Edwards

Silver Gunn 18:39 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Marco Botti

Newmarket nap

Pique' (7.09 Windsor)

James Fanshawe's filly could be well treated off a mark of 70 in her first handicap after a promising return to action at Wolverhampton this month.

David Milnes

Pique' 19:09 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Em Jay Kay (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Has lost his way recently after a good second at Kempton earlier this year. His mark has tumbled as a result and the last time he ventured into a Class 6 handicap he won well at Southwell off a higher rating.

Tom Gibbings

Em Jay Kay 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Phil McEntee

