Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Antiphon (8.09 Windsor)
Yet to run a bad race at Windsor and now 5lb lower than when scoring over course and distance last May. He is fine on soft ground and should run a big race with Tom Marquand taking over from a claimer in the saddle.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Hatadora (7.39 Windsor)
Caught close home by a handicap debutant over course and distance last week, Kevin Stott's mount can race off 1lb lower here and holds solid claims in this slightly lower grade.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
Summer Snow (8.20 Naas)
Justified favouritism when romping home at Gowran last week and can make light work of her penalty over this extra furlong.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Silver Gunn (6.39 Windsor)
Marco Botti's six-year-old has won twice over this course and distance off a mark of 80, is just 1lb higher on his reappearance, and has shown before he can go well fresh.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Pique' (7.09 Windsor)
James Fanshawe's filly could be well treated off a mark of 70 in her first handicap after a promising return to action at Wolverhampton this month.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Em Jay Kay (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Has lost his way recently after a good second at Kempton earlier this year. His mark has tumbled as a result and the last time he ventured into a Class 6 handicap he won well at Southwell off a higher rating.
Tom Gibbings
Published on 28 April 2024
Last updated 18:12, 28 April 2024
