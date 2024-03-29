Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Siempre Arturo 1.30 Lingfield
It was only a Class 5 handicap he won at Wolverhampton (9.4f) but he justified favouritism with some authority and may well have more to offer; up 4lb; should stay according to pedigree.
Churchella 3.25 Chelmsford
3-6 since returning to the AW last September, including wins over C&D in December and at Southwell (16.5f, Tapeta) 17 days ago when the only one to inflict defeat on the prolific The Craftymaster in that gelding's last eight outings; 5lb higher but still a major player.
Aberama Gold 3.35 Newcastle
Showed an aptitude for the mud last season, winning the Stewards' Cup and a good handicap at Doncaster in October, the latter off just 2lb lower; has slipped down the weights after three runs this winter and ridden by the stable jockey in preference to Summerghand and Misty Grey; strong contender.
Daamberdiplomat 3.50 Lingfield
Highly tried after winner a Curragh maiden as a 2yo; revived by the switch to AW this winter, winning a 6f handicap at Dundalk in December (solid form) and then an eyecatching third back there five weeks ago (10lb claimer reported after the race that he was keen not to hit the front too soon); unlikely to be seeing too much daylight from stall two and James Doyle takes over in the saddle; perhaps not straightforward but he appeals as being better than his mark.
Read these next:
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 29 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 29 March 2024
- Five outsiders at 12-1 or bigger to note in ITV's Good Friday races - including a Royal Ascot winner
- Cracking the puzzle with Charlie Huggins' ten tips for the all-weather ITV action at Newcastle and Lingfield on Good Friday
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 All-Weather finals day pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- Five outsiders at 12-1 or bigger to note in ITV's Good Friday races - including a Royal Ascot winner
- Cracking the puzzle with Charlie Huggins' ten tips for the all-weather ITV action at Newcastle and Lingfield on Good Friday
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 All-Weather finals day pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash