Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Siempre Arturo 1.30 Lingfield

It was only a Class 5 handicap he won at Wolverhampton (9.4f) but he justified favouritism with some authority and may well have more to offer; up 4lb; should stay according to pedigree.

Churchella 3.25 Chelmsford

3-6 since returning to the AW last September, including wins over C&D in December and at Southwell (16.5f, Tapeta) 17 days ago when the only one to inflict defeat on the prolific The Craftymaster in that gelding's last eight outings; 5lb higher but still a major player.

Aberama Gold 3.35 Newcastle

Showed an aptitude for the mud last season, winning the Stewards' Cup and a good handicap at Doncaster in October, the latter off just 2lb lower; has slipped down the weights after three runs this winter and ridden by the stable jockey in preference to Summerghand and Misty Grey; strong contender.

Daamberdiplomat 3.50 Lingfield

Highly tried after winner a Curragh maiden as a 2yo; revived by the switch to AW this winter, winning a 6f handicap at Dundalk in December (solid form) and then an eyecatching third back there five weeks ago (10lb claimer reported after the race that he was keen not to hit the front too soon); unlikely to be seeing too much daylight from stall two and James Doyle takes over in the saddle; perhaps not straightforward but he appeals as being better than his mark.

