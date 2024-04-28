Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Shaws Phoenix 2.30 Wetherby

Six-race maiden; went very close at Yarmouth (1m, good to firm) two weeks ago on stable/seasonal debut; may well build on that encouraging effort; leading player up just 1lb.

Harswell Duke 3.30 Wetherby

Suited by soft/heavy ground; close second at Pontefract six days ago, confirming that he's back in better form; won last year's Spring Mile off 11lb higher and remains attractively weighted; warrants respect.

Wonderful Eagle 3.40 Southwell

German Flat winner who met with some success over hurdles for current yard before returning to his Flat work with a win in six-runner race here (1m6f, AW) one month ago, always close up and battling on well; 3lb higher today but could still be well treated on German form; has often worn blinkers or cheekpieces and now it's a visor; major player.

Thoughtful Gift 5.05 Bath

On the up for new yard, winning 1m classified events at Lingfield and Kempton in February and making a successful turf debut with a comfortable 7f win (good) at Brighton last week; unlikely a 4lb rise is beyond her.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

