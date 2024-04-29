Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Ayr

3.15: Bustaam

There is probably still more to come from low-mileage four-year-old BUSTAAM (nap), who impressed when winning on last month's seasonal debut and was not discredited when second on his latest outing. He gets the vote ahead of Powerful Response, who has also made a good start to this season. Roll It In Glitter,Fiver Friday and Gainsbourg also make the shortlist.

Chris Wilson

Bustaam 15:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

Naas

6.20: Ocean Quest

A strong Listed race. Moss Tucker (last year's winner) and Aesop's Fables are high-class sprinters but OCEAN QUEST(nap) isn't far behind them, she goes particularly well fresh and at this track, so can take their measure today.

Tyrone Molloy

Ocean Quest 18:20 Naas View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Southwell

2.00: Cloud King

Be Here Now has more to come in 5f handicaps, despite the narrow margin of his two wins, but he could be pushed to give the weight to CLOUD KING (nap) who got himself out of trouble impressively when winning on handicap debut here and the 12lb rise in the weights looks deserved. Front Gunner should appreciate the return to 5f but faces a tough reappearance.

Emily Weber

Cloud King 14:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Robert Cowell

Windsor

7.39: Hatadora

The vote goes to HATADORA (nap), who went very close to justifying favouritism in a similar event over C&D last Monday and is now 1lb lower. Sneaky Blinder (second choice) is another major player on form, while Calm Waters and Atlantic Gamble are interesting handicap newcomers.

Steve Boow

Hatadora 19:39 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Wolverhampton

8.00: Fox Flame

Top of the list is Charlie Johnston's FOX FLAME (nap), who has won two of her last four starts and was as good as ever when scoring with authority at Chelmsford last time. Gastronomy made his breakthrough with a clearcut win at Newcastle last time and he's feared most, ahead of Surrey Belle, who made all over C&D in her final run last year. Another to consider is triple course winner Lawmans Blis, who has possibilities if he gets a good tow into the race.

David Moon

Fox Flame 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Charlie Johnston

