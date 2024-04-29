Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .
Ayr
3.15: Bustaam
There is probably still more to come from low-mileage four-year-old BUSTAAM (nap), who impressed when winning on last month's seasonal debut and was not discredited when second on his latest outing. He gets the vote ahead of Powerful Response, who has also made a good start to this season. Roll It In Glitter,Fiver Friday and Gainsbourg also make the shortlist.
Chris Wilson
Naas
6.20: Ocean Quest
A strong Listed race. Moss Tucker (last year's winner) and Aesop's Fables are high-class sprinters but OCEAN QUEST(nap) isn't far behind them, she goes particularly well fresh and at this track, so can take their measure today.
Tyrone Molloy
Southwell
2.00: Cloud King
Be Here Now has more to come in 5f handicaps, despite the narrow margin of his two wins, but he could be pushed to give the weight to CLOUD KING (nap) who got himself out of trouble impressively when winning on handicap debut here and the 12lb rise in the weights looks deserved. Front Gunner should appreciate the return to 5f but faces a tough reappearance.
Emily Weber
Windsor
7.39: Hatadora
The vote goes to HATADORA (nap), who went very close to justifying favouritism in a similar event over C&D last Monday and is now 1lb lower. Sneaky Blinder (second choice) is another major player on form, while Calm Waters and Atlantic Gamble are interesting handicap newcomers.
Steve Boow
Wolverhampton
8.00: Fox Flame
Top of the list is Charlie Johnston's FOX FLAME (nap), who has won two of her last four starts and was as good as ever when scoring with authority at Chelmsford last time. Gastronomy made his breakthrough with a clearcut win at Newcastle last time and he's feared most, ahead of Surrey Belle, who made all over C&D in her final run last year. Another to consider is triple course winner Lawmans Blis, who has possibilities if he gets a good tow into the race.
David Moon
Published on 29 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 29 April 2024
