Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings

Chelmsford

3.25: Churchella

Irish challenger Noble Crusade has another 10lb rise to defy in his hat-trick bid, but he and jockey Keithen Kennedy have very much clicked recently so the pair are still very much respected. Turner Girl and Fox Flame are others for the shortlist, as is the unexposed V Power, but the vote goes to CHURCHELLA. David O'Meara's filly is the only C&D winner in the field and managed to beat The Craftymaster at Southwell last time, something no other horse has managed in that gelding's last eight outings.

David Bellingham

Churchella 15:25 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: David O'Meara

Lingfield

3.50: Daamberdiplomat

Prince Of Zenda is soaring up the weights but he's unexposed as a sprinter and could yet have more to come at this trip. Last year's runner-up Sir Oliver recent Dundalk winner Apache Outlaw and the in-form Bosh (second choice) come right into the reckoning but DAAMBERDIPLOMAT could take the money back to Ireland. His apprentice reported that he needed producing on the line when only third at Dundalk last time but he'd kept on well enough when winning the time before and he appeals as being ahead of his mark on this surface.

Paul Smith

Daamberdiplomat 15:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: J P Murtagh

Newcastle

3.35: Aberama Gold

It's hard to recall many better sprints being run on the AW and certainly a beneficiary of the switch from a conditions race to a handicap this year. Cover Up has looked Group class over 5f since switching to this surface and the 13lb rise for his last win is less of a concern than the suitability of a stiff 6f. Albasheer is another coming here in top form and he has to enter the reckoning, while Batal Dubai is hard to fault, for all he's been beaten in less-demanding races of late. It may pay to look away from the head of the market though, with Mick Appleby's pair Juan Les Pins and Billyjoh (second choice) likely to appreciate the demands of this race and Stewards' Cup winner ABERAMA GOLD already well established at this level. He's on a good mark on last year's turf form and this looks to have been the plan since his eyecatching fourth here in November.

Paul Smith

Aberama Gold 15:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

