- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Great Max 3.07 Doncaster
Formerly useful; not as good these days, but gained first win since his juvenile days at Haydock last week (7f, good to firm); major chance off this 3lb higher mark.
Dare To Hope 3.20 Ripon
His best effort last season came when pouncing late in a course-and-distance handicap last September; made a winning reappearance at Beverley in April (5f, soft) and while he's been unable to add to that success, he's regularly hinted at better; last two starts (good to firm) especially suggest he has what it takes to win a race like this, away from the main action at York and then considerably better than the result in the Stewards' Cup where he travelled with purpose from a tough draw before running into traffic issues; the stable runs four but he's the mount of Oisin Orr and looks to have plenty in his favour.
Cabrera 3.45 Newmarket
Three-year-old who has raced five times and improved on each occasion, last time winning a Doncaster novice when upped to 1m4f (good to firm); today's extra 2f could prompt further progress; should be better than her handicap debut mark.
Markoon 5.15 Newbury
Well bred; improved markedly to win narrowly in a maiden at Kempton (1m, AW) in November and an eight-runner novice at Newmarket (1m, good) when reappearing four weeks ago; travelled up strongly in the latter before having to repel a strong challenge from one who's probably a tricky customer; this looks a realistic mark for handicap debut and he should hold a major chance.
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury and Ripon on Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- 'He's no good thing at short odds the way I read a form book' - David Carr answers the burning questions for Saturday's racing
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- Harry Wilson fired in a 14-1 winner in his last column - find out his tips for all seven races live on ITV on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury and Ripon on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool
- Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Paddy Power Premier League odds boost: get enhanced 35-1 odds for Manchester United to beat Fulham
- 'He's no good thing at short odds the way I read a form book' - David Carr answers the burning questions for Saturday's racing
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- Harry Wilson fired in a 14-1 winner in his last column - find out his tips for all seven races live on ITV on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury and Ripon on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool
- Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Paddy Power Premier League odds boost: get enhanced 35-1 odds for Manchester United to beat Fulham