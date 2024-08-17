Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Great Max 3.07 Doncaster

Formerly useful; not as good these days, but gained first win since his juvenile days at Haydock last week (7f, good to firm); major chance off this 3lb higher mark.

Dare To Hope 3.20 Ripon

His best effort last season came when pouncing late in a course-and-distance handicap last September; made a winning reappearance at Beverley in April (5f, soft) and while he's been unable to add to that success, he's regularly hinted at better; last two starts (good to firm) especially suggest he has what it takes to win a race like this, away from the main action at York and then considerably better than the result in the Stewards' Cup where he travelled with purpose from a tough draw before running into traffic issues; the stable runs four but he's the mount of Oisin Orr and looks to have plenty in his favour.

Cabrera 3.45 Newmarket

Three-year-old who has raced five times and improved on each occasion, last time winning a Doncaster novice when upped to 1m4f (good to firm); today's extra 2f could prompt further progress; should be better than her handicap debut mark.

Markoon 5.15 Newbury

Well bred; improved markedly to win narrowly in a maiden at Kempton (1m, AW) in November and an eight-runner novice at Newmarket (1m, good) when reappearing four weeks ago; travelled up strongly in the latter before having to repel a strong challenge from one who's probably a tricky customer; this looks a realistic mark for handicap debut and he should hold a major chance.

