The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury and Ripon on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Kuwait City (2.25 Newbury)

Kuwait City tackles a 5f handicap on quick ground for the first time since winning on his reappearance in April and is now 2lb lower than that day. He ran well on his sole start at this track in June, when not seeing out 6f, and is reunited with Jim Crowley, who has been onboard for his last two wins.

Summerghand (3.20 Ripon)

Summerghand has dropped to an irresistible mark and could take advantage at a track that clearly suits. He has form figures in this race of 242 and is now 8lb lower than when beaten a head in this last year. He’s run some big races this year without winning, notably finishing third in the Bunbury Cup last month, and surely has one last hurrah in him.

Kikkuli (3.35 Newbury)

Kikkuli clearly enjoyed the return to 7f when running a mighty race to get within a neck of Haatem, who had placed in the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, in the Jersey at Royal Ascot and was far from disgraced in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat last time. He may have found the ground a touch soft that day, which shouldn't be a problem here, and should be a force down in class.

