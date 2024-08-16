- More
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Dare To Hope (3.20 Ripon)
This Richard Fahey-trained handicapper has progressed well since winning over course and distance last September, shaping better than the bare form off slightly higher marks on his last two starts. He's nicely drawn and holds sound claims.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Midnight Lir (7.42 Bath)
A rare runner for Michael Dods at this track, the three-year-old is off the same mark as when finishing an unlucky third at Doncaster a fortnight ago.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Kuwait City (2.25 Newbury)
Tackles a 5f handicap on quick ground for the first time since winning on his reappearance in April and is now 2lb lower than that day. He ran well on his sole start at this track in June, when not seeing out 6f, and is reunited with Jim Crowley, who has been on board for his last two wins.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Al Qareem (1.50 Newbury)
Ultra-game type who clocked a good figure despite finding two miles a stretch last time. He has run well here before and this trip looks ideal.
Richard Russell
Newmarket nap
Defence Minister (2.40 Newmarket)
The son of Too Darn Hot has been shaping with plenty of promise in his work on the watered gallop for Hamad Al Jehani.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Jakarta (3.15 Newmarket)
Disappointing on the all-weather latest, but her impressive win at Goodwood should stand her in good stead on her nursery debut here under Cieren Fallon, who is hitting good form.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
