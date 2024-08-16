Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Dare To Hope (3.20 Ripon)

This Richard Fahey-trained handicapper has progressed well since winning over course and distance last September, shaping better than the bare form off slightly higher marks on his last two starts. He's nicely drawn and holds sound claims.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Dare To Hope15:20 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Eyecatcher

Midnight Lir (7.42 Bath)

A rare runner for Michael Dods at this track, the three-year-old is off the same mark as when finishing an unlucky third at Doncaster a fortnight ago.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Midnight Lir19:42 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: Michael Dods

The Punt nap

Kuwait City (2.25 Newbury)

Tackles a 5f handicap on quick ground for the first time since winning on his reappearance in April and is now 2lb lower than that day. He ran well on his sole start at this track in June, when not seeing out 6f, and is reunited with Jim Crowley, who has been on board for his last two wins.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Kuwait City14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John Butler

Speed figures

Al Qareem (1.50 Newbury)

Ultra-game type who clocked a good figure despite finding two miles a stretch last time. He has run well here before and this trip looks ideal.
Richard Russell

Silk
Al Mubhir15:00 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap 

Defence Minister (2.40 Newmarket)

The son of Too Darn Hot has been shaping with plenty of promise in his work on the watered gallop for Hamad Al Jehani.
David Milnes

Silk
Defence Minister14:40 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Dark horse

Jakarta (3.15 Newmarket)

Disappointing on the all-weather latest, but her impressive win at Goodwood should stand her in good stead on her nursery debut here under Cieren Fallon, who is hitting good form.
Liam Watson

Silk
Jakarta15:15 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

