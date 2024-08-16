Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

3.00 Newbury

Streets Of Gold bounced back to something like his best when only just touched off in a 7f handicap won by Carrytheone at Chepstow nine days ago.

He'd failed to stay when tried over a mile in the Royal Hunt Cup on his penultimate outing, but this was much more like the horse who had been far from disgraced when a close sixth of 21 in the Victoria Cup off 3lb higher.

Third in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last term, he likes a decent pace to chase, which he will hopefully get with Lethal Levi, who led the centre group in the Stewards' Cup last time out, in the field.

Streets Of Gold 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

