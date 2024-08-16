- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Streets Of Gold
Streets Of Gold bounced back to something like his best when only just touched off in a 7f handicap won by Carrytheone at Chepstow nine days ago.
He'd failed to stay when tried over a mile in the Royal Hunt Cup on his penultimate outing, but this was much more like the horse who had been far from disgraced when a close sixth of 21 in the Victoria Cup off 3lb higher.
Third in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last term, he likes a decent pace to chase, which he will hopefully get with Lethal Levi, who led the centre group in the Stewards' Cup last time out, in the field.
