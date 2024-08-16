Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Muscika 2.50 Epsom

16 times a winner, including an easy win from the front in this event 12 months ago; back in form when second of 21 at York three weeks ago (6f, good to firm); still feasibly weighted and although he can lead, he's also effective stalking the pace which might not be a bad thing given there are other pace influences in the field.

Amestris 3.45 Newbury

Easy winner at odds-on second time out; lost a shoe and didn't have the clearest of runs when beaten 6l in the Queen Mary and saw a lot of daylight against the boys in Goodwood's Molecomb (again 5f on good to firm), in which she looked dangerous until wilting late on; back against her own sex with a tongue-tie added, she's of major interest.

Ready Freddie Go 7.05 Thirsk

Four-time C&D winner; ran comfortably his best race of this campaign when third of eight at Redcar eight weeks ago (5f, good to firm), compromised by getting involved in a duel for the lead (with one who's since won at Goodwood) and also having to negotiate a stray football in the latter part of the race; with that in mind, a 2lb drop in the weights seems a gift and he's a major player with new blinkers replacing his usual cheekpieces.

Modern Times 7.40 Thirsk

Ex-Harry Eustace; fair form at up to 1m in maiden/novices, including on the AW; fair 3l sixth at York on handicap/stable debut last month (7f, good to firm; missed the break); better can be expected; player.

