Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 EpsomHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 EpsomHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Muscika 2.50 Epsom
16 times a winner, including an easy win from the front in this event 12 months ago; back in form when second of 21 at York three weeks ago (6f, good to firm); still feasibly weighted and although he can lead, he's also effective stalking the pace which might not be a bad thing given there are other pace influences in the field.

Amestris 3.45 Newbury
Easy winner at odds-on second time out; lost a shoe and didn't have the clearest of runs when beaten 6l in the Queen Mary and saw a lot of daylight against the boys in Goodwood's Molecomb (again 5f on good to firm), in which she looked dangerous until wilting late on; back against her own sex with a tongue-tie added, she's of major interest.

Ready Freddie Go 7.05 Thirsk
Four-time C&D winner; ran comfortably his best race of this campaign when third of eight at Redcar eight weeks ago (5f, good to firm), compromised by getting involved in a duel for the lead (with one who's since won at Goodwood) and also having to negotiate a stray football in the latter part of the race; with that in mind, a 2lb drop in the weights seems a gift and he's a major player with new blinkers replacing his usual cheekpieces.

Modern Times 7.40 Thirsk
Ex-Harry Eustace; fair form at up to 1m in maiden/novices, including on the AW; fair 3l sixth at York on handicap/stable debut last month (7f, good to firm; missed the break); better can be expected; player.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd has struck with a 13-2 winner at Windsor and has one more selection to come 

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers