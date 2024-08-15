Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Rock Of England (7.05 Thirsk)

Struggled in the early part of the season but has looked back in top form the last two times, unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble here last time. Potentially well treated and can resume winning ways for trainer Paul Midgley.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Rock Of England19:05 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn (3lb)Tnr: Paul Midgley

Eyecatcher

Eagle Eyed Tom (4.55 Newbury)

Was returning from a six-month absence when beaten just a length at Nottingham on his first start for Mark Loughnane, and he should come on for that.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Eagle Eyed Tom16:55 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Kiely-Marshall (3lb)Tnr: Mark Loughnane

The Punt nap

Darkness (6.50 Newmarket)

Rarely disappoints at this track and won over this course and distance on quick ground last year. Goes off the same mark of 91 when a good fourth in the Golden Mile last time and can go close under Tom Marquand.
Matt Rennie
Silk
Darkness18:50 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Magnum Force (4:15 Cork)

Well backed on debut at Naas where he was caught late on to finish second. This drop in trip should suit and he's the one to beat.
Charlie Harris
Silk
Magnum Force16:15 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

Newmarket nap

Queen Of Soldiers (2.25 Wolverhampton)

Always works like a classy filly at home and fancied to make it third time lucky for Roger Varian.
David Milnes
Silk
Queen Of Soldiers14:25 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

White Umbrella (3.00 Wolverhampton)

Well beaten at Carlisle last time but was an eyecatcher at Ripon the time before to show this mark is within reach, and the return to the all-weather is a plus having won on two of her last four starts here.
Simon Giles
Silk
White Umbrella15:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Christopher Kellett

