- More
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Rock Of England (7.05 Thirsk)
Struggled in the early part of the season but has looked back in top form the last two times, unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble here last time. Potentially well treated and can resume winning ways for trainer Paul Midgley.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Eagle Eyed Tom (4.55 Newbury)
Was returning from a six-month absence when beaten just a length at Nottingham on his first start for Mark Loughnane, and he should come on for that.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Rarely disappoints at this track and won over this course and distance on quick ground last year. Goes off the same mark of 91 when a good fourth in the Golden Mile last time and can go close under Tom Marquand.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Well backed on debut at Naas where he was caught late on to finish second. This drop in trip should suit and he's the one to beat.
Charlie Harris
Newmarket nap
Always works like a classy filly at home and fancied to make it third time lucky for Roger Varian.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Well beaten at Carlisle last time but was an eyecatcher at Ripon the time before to show this mark is within reach, and the return to the all-weather is a plus having won on two of her last four starts here.
Simon Giles
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Friday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cork, Newbury and Newmarket on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson struck with two winners in his last column - find out his tips for every race on the Racing League card at Windsor
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Friday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cork, Newbury and Newmarket on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Harry Wilson struck with two winners in his last column - find out his tips for every race on the Racing League card at Windsor
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings