The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three Racing League selections at Windsor on Thursday evening

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

God Of Fire (6.00 Windsor)

The four-year-old has been in red-hot form since making the switch to Dan and Claire Kubler, and he has everything in his favour to strike again and bring up the four-timer. The son of Muhaarar made a promising return at Salisbury in June when he was only beaten just over a length into second on rattling quick ground. Conditions should be similar here, while he is also boosted by an impressive course-and-distance success from last month. The form of that has since been boosted with the second, Expert Witness, scoring next time out, while this looks a winnable contest for the joint-trainers, who are operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the past two weeks.

Night Breeze (6.30 Windsor)

Ian Williams is on course to surpass the half-century mark of winners for the first time since 2019 and Night Breeze is responsible for two of those. The four-year-old has finished in the top three in each of his last five outings, winning the most recent two, and his mark remains workable. The form of his win at Ffos Las in June can also be marked up, with the runner-up Godsend winning all three subsequent starts.

Andaleep (8.00 Windsor)

It's another selection from the Kubler yard as Andaleep returns to a track he seems to thrive at. The son of Siyouni has been successful three times at the venue, with two of them coming over this trip and on quick ground. Andaleep has been unfortunate not to score already in the Racing League this year having finished second at both Yarmouth and Wolverhampton, but wasn't beaten by much and this looks a winnable contest.

