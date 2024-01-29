Southwell Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders provides selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
It's over to Southwell for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee and I'm sure things are eventually going to click for the well-handicapped King Of York, who is banked on in the opener (5.00).
Solomon, a half-brother to the William Haggas yard's former high-class stayer Soulcombe, is the sole play in the mile novice (5.30) after a promising debut here at the start of the month.
13-race maiden Trulie Good is knocking on the door and must have a big chance in the mile classified race (6.00) providing she stays.
If she doesn't get the mile, Vivency provides a reasonable back-up selection following an encouraging third on her comeback at Wolverhampton 15 days ago.
The lightly raced, well-bred four-year-old Smoky Mountain is first on the list in the mile handicap (6.30). Eligible, whose form ties in with my pick in the opener, also goes in.
The two to appeal most in the 7f handicap (7.00) are Rhasidat, who should be competitive after winning on her stable debut for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole last time and Berrygate, a handicap debutante who likely arrives on a good mark.
Back Tomorrow has the most positives in the final leg (7.30) as an unexposed, in-form course-and-distance winner.
Southwell Placepot perm
5.00
8 King Of York
5.30
6 Solomon
6.00
7 Trulie Good
9 Vivency
6.30
5 Smoky Mountain
6 Eligible
7.00
6 Rhasidat
7 Berrygate
7.30
4 Back Tomorrow
1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines
