Southwell Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders provides selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

It's over to Southwell for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee and I'm sure things are eventually going to click for the well-handicapped King Of York , who is banked on in the opener (5.00).

Solomon , a half-brother to the William Haggas yard's former high-class stayer Soulcombe, is the sole play in the mile novice (5.30) after a promising debut here at the start of the month.

13-race maiden Trulie Good is knocking on the door and must have a big chance in the mile classified race (6.00) providing she stays.

If she doesn't get the mile, Vivency provides a reasonable back-up selection following an encouraging third on her comeback at Wolverhampton 15 days ago.

The lightly raced, well-bred four-year-old Smoky Mountain is first on the list in the mile handicap (6.30). Eligible , whose form ties in with my pick in the opener, also goes in.

The two to appeal most in the 7f handicap (7.00) are Rhasidat , who should be competitive after winning on her stable debut for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole last time and Berrygate , a handicap debutante who likely arrives on a good mark.

Back Tomorrow has the most positives in the final leg (7.30) as an unexposed, in-form course-and-distance winner.

Southwell Placepot perm

5.00

8 King Of York

5.30

6 Solomon

6.00

7 Trulie Good

9 Vivency

6.30

5 Smoky Mountain

6 Eligible

7.00

6 Rhasidat

7 Berrygate

7.30

4 Back Tomorrow

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

