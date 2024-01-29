The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Chepstow and Southwell on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Jaminska (2.45 Chepstow)

This could turn into a bit of a slog and it can go to Jane Williams’ unexposed bottomweight. The five-year-old got off the mark at the third attempt – and second go hurdling – when drawing clear over 2m at Hereford just over a year ago, looking strong at the trip. The mare then made her seasonal and handicap debut upped to 2m3f at Taunton in November and improved again, just finding one too good in a big field having got the trip well. A bid for black type proved irresistible later that month and, despite dropping back to 2m, she ran a cracker, recording another personal best behind two useful sorts. She’s progressing all the time and can bag a second victory now returned to handicap company over further.

Equiami (6.00 Southwell)

Charlie McBride’s four-year-old was always prominent when opening his account over this course and distance last April, doing just enough to defy a mark of 54 on his first visit to Southwell. It took another seven starts before he made his next trip to Southwell but, racing off 47 after an unproductive spell, he landed a second lifetime success - this time coming from last to first to win going away to remain unbeaten at the track. A steady pace didn’t suit when attempting the follow up three weeks later and he’s now dropped into a classified for the first time, just 1lb off the ceiling. He’s long looked as though some headgear might help and the first-time blinkers can see him go 3-4 at this venue.

Goldsmith (6.30 Southwell)

Alice Haynes’s five-year-old posted a career best on his first visit to Southwell when winning over course and distance in the middle of this month, coping well with a rise in grade and drop back to a mile to record back-to-back victories. He attempted the hat-trick under a penalty just four days later at Lingfield but, despite being made a short-priced favourite, was below his best having raced too freely and run wide off the home turn. There were only six runners in that race and this hold-up performer promises to do much better back in a bigger field coming through horses.

