TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Jaminska (2.45 Chepstow)

The unexposed mare was tried in Listed company last time under David Noonan and ran a cracker behind two useful sorts despite the drop to 2m being against her. A progressive sort, she can get back on the scoresheet now returned to handicap company over further.
Richard Russell

Silk
Jaminska14:45 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Handicappers' nap

Castelfort (1.35 Chepstow)

The Jane Williams-trained gelding is penalised for a narrow win at Sandown having shaped well behind a now 123-rated rival on his debut over course and distance. Open to further improvement.
Steve Mason

Silk
Castelfort13:35 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Eyecatcher

Glory Hights (1.50 Newcastle)

Narrowly beaten on his handicap debut over an extended 2m4f at Newcastle for trainer Chris Grant, he has obvious claims of going one better with this longer trip expected to suit.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Glory Hights13:50 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: William Maggs (3lb)Tnr: Chris Grant

Speed figures

Florida Dreams (3.00 Newcastle)

Grade 2 bumper winner who should have far too much class if reproducing his two novice hurdle speed figures this season.
Craig Thake

Silk
Florida Dreams15:00 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Nicky Richards

West Country nap

Leissieres Express (2.10 Chepstow)

Has improved for a step up to this distance and won decisively at Exeter on heavy ground last time out. Has run well at Chepstow in the past.
James Stevens

Silk
Leissieres Express14:10 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Dark horse

Yeah Nah (7.00 Southwell)

Has only beaten six horses home in six starts since making a winning debut in August last year.  However, she wasn't beaten far on her last couple of efforts and ventures into a Class 6 contest for the first time, having been dropped a further 3lbs. She's one to keep a close eye on in this.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Yeah Nah19:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: John Butler

Published on 29 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:11, 29 January 2024

icon
