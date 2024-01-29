Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Jaminska (2.45 Chepstow)
The unexposed mare was tried in Listed company last time under David Noonan and ran a cracker behind two useful sorts despite the drop to 2m being against her. A progressive sort, she can get back on the scoresheet now returned to handicap company over further.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
Castelfort (1.35 Chepstow)
The Jane Williams-trained gelding is penalised for a narrow win at Sandown having shaped well behind a now 123-rated rival on his debut over course and distance. Open to further improvement.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Glory Hights (1.50 Newcastle)
Narrowly beaten on his handicap debut over an extended 2m4f at Newcastle for trainer Chris Grant, he has obvious claims of going one better with this longer trip expected to suit.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Florida Dreams (3.00 Newcastle)
Grade 2 bumper winner who should have far too much class if reproducing his two novice hurdle speed figures this season.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
Leissieres Express (2.10 Chepstow)
Has improved for a step up to this distance and won decisively at Exeter on heavy ground last time out. Has run well at Chepstow in the past.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Yeah Nah (7.00 Southwell)
Has only beaten six horses home in six starts since making a winning debut in August last year. However, she wasn't beaten far on her last couple of efforts and ventures into a Class 6 contest for the first time, having been dropped a further 3lbs. She's one to keep a close eye on in this.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read more:
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Chepstow and Southwell on Tuesday
Southwell Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders provides selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
