The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Brighton, Punchestown and Yarmouth on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

The African Queen (4.10 Brighton)

Having won on her debut here over 7f, she found the step up to Listed class too hot next time. After a 107-day break, she bounced back with two good efforts on the all-weather. She was third behind a subsequent three-time winner (including a Group 3) before following that with a victory at Wolverhampton when, in typical Johnston fashion, she battled on well from the front on her first attempt over a mile. She should have more to offer, and her pedigree suggests this extra 2f should be fine. Joe Fanning has a 36 per cent record at Brighton, and she is his only ride on the card.

Queen's Reign (5.00 Yarmouth)

She showed plenty of potential in her three runs at two. After a pleasing debut third behind the top-class Fallen Angel, she then went and won her maiden on the July course at Newmarket, finishing her race off strongly. Her final start saw her finish down the field in the Group 3 Sweet Solera, which may have been too much too soon, and she was put away after that. Her mark of 85 looks fair, and she returns with her yard and jockey in good form. 7f looks her trip for now, and drying conditions should also help.

Embassy Gardens (6.00 Punchestown)

He was sent off favourite for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, but a poor round of jumping and an exceptional winner put paid to his chances. He was found to have an irregular heartbeat after that race, so he can possibly be forgiven. He was on an upward trajectory before that, comfortably winning over 3m here in December and a Grade 3 over this trip at Naas in January. Less testing ground should help him, as will a return to this trip, and after only three chase starts, there should be plenty more to come.

