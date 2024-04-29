Yarmouth Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's daily £50,000 guarantee heads to Yarmouth and I want a few on my side in a competitive opener (2.10).

Gordon Grey has been knocking on the door lately, while Julia Feilden has a good record in this race and Stintino Sunset could go well. The lightly raced Katstar completes the team.

Papagei is banked on in the 1m2f handicap (2.40). The weight of money behind him on his first start for James Ferguson at Newcastle was noteworthy and he can build on his third-placed finish there.

Red Pixie sets the benchmark in the 7f fillies' maiden (3.15). Of the newcomers, Run Away stands out on pedigree and connections.

Not beaten far by Ghostwriter and plenty of other smart types in the Royal Lodge, At Vimeiro should be there or thereabouts in the mile maiden (3.50).

The strong-travelling Elladonna stands out in the mile handicap (4.25). The well-handicapped Yantarni is a reasonable back-up play.

Rating , who won her side at Newmarket two weeks ago, is first on the list in the finale (5.00). Don't rule out the returning Nighteyes either. She is consistent and bred to improve with age.

Yarmouth Placepot perm

2.10

2 Gordon Grey

7 Katstar

9 Stintino Sunset

2.40

4 Papagei

3.15

9 Red Pixie

10 Run Away

3.50

2 At Vimeiro

4.25

5 Elladonna

9 Yantarni

5.00

5 Nighteyes

10 Rating

3 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 24 lines

