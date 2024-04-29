Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Queen's Reign (5.00 Yarmouth)

Ed Walker and Saffie Osborne have combined for six winners from their last 11 runners, and this filly, who took on 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel in Group 3 company on her final start at two, should find things easier in handicap company.

Steffan Edwards

Queen's Reign 17:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Newmarket nap

Englemere (5.45 Catterick)

Decent debut effort when second under Billy Loughnane at Bath and has gone the right way since at home.

David Milnes

Englemere 17:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

The Punt nap

The African Queen (4.10 Brighton)

Two from four in her juvenile campaign and should have more to offer at three. Her pedigree suggests this extra two furlongs should be fine. Joe Fanning has a 36 per cent strike-rate at Brighton, and she is his only ride.

Stuart Langley

The African Queen 16:10 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Speed figures

Sharjah (6.00 Punchestown)

Seemed to appreciate the step up to three miles when winning under Paul Townend in a fast time at Ayr. This is a lot tougher, but he may have a better chance than the odds suggest.

Craig Thake

Sharjah 18:00 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Handicappers' nap

Daphne May (3.35 Brighton)

Shaped as if finding her form when sixth over an inadequate trip at Chelmsford last time. Returns to turf on an attractive mark and can take advantage under Rhys Clutterbuck.

Paul Curtis

Daphne May 15:35 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Gary Moore

Dark horse

Prisha (4.25 Yarmouth)

Comfortable maiden winner over course and distance a couple of starts back. Respectable effort on first try in handicaps on final start last year and this lightly raced individual still has plenty of potential to improve.

Tom Gibbings

Prisha 16:25 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

