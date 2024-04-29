Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Queen's Reign (5.00 Yarmouth)
Ed Walker and Saffie Osborne have combined for six winners from their last 11 runners, and this filly, who took on 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel in Group 3 company on her final start at two, should find things easier in handicap company.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Englemere (5.45 Catterick)
Decent debut effort when second under Billy Loughnane at Bath and has gone the right way since at home.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
The African Queen (4.10 Brighton)
Two from four in her juvenile campaign and should have more to offer at three. Her pedigree suggests this extra two furlongs should be fine. Joe Fanning has a 36 per cent strike-rate at Brighton, and she is his only ride.
Stuart Langley
Speed figures
Sharjah (6.00 Punchestown)
Seemed to appreciate the step up to three miles when winning under Paul Townend in a fast time at Ayr. This is a lot tougher, but he may have a better chance than the odds suggest.
Craig Thake
Handicappers' nap
Daphne May (3.35 Brighton)
Shaped as if finding her form when sixth over an inadequate trip at Chelmsford last time. Returns to turf on an attractive mark and can take advantage under Rhys Clutterbuck.
Paul Curtis
Dark horse
Prisha (4.25 Yarmouth)
Comfortable maiden winner over course and distance a couple of starts back. Respectable effort on first try in handicaps on final start last year and this lightly raced individual still has plenty of potential to improve.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
