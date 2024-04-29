Racing Post logo
Tipping

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Punchestown

Robbie WildersTipster

Ile Atlantique
3.40 Punchestown

Ile Atlantique gives the impression he is a pure two-miler, and stepping up in trip hasn't worked lately. He was too keen in a slowly run Mersey Novices' Hurdle last time after being outclassed by the superstar Ballyburn in the Gallagher at Cheltenham. 

I half fancy Danny Mullins to revert to front-running tactics and that could suit on this drop in trip. The last time they were deployed Ile Atlantique would have won the Lawlor's of Naas but for curling up in the closing stages over 2m4f.

On RPRs that effort is deemed equal to short-priced favourite Slade Steel's Supreme success. Funny results happen every year at Punchestown and King Of Kingsfield, whose trainer Gordon Elliott bagged this with a 20-1 shot in 2022, is also interesting. 

Silk
Ile Atlantique15:40 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Published on 29 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 29 April 2024

