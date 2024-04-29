Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Punchestown

Ile Atlantique

3.40 Punchestown



Ile Atlantique gives the impression he is a pure two-miler, and stepping up in trip hasn't worked lately. He was too keen in a slowly run Mersey Novices' Hurdle last time after being outclassed by the superstar Ballyburn in the Gallagher at Cheltenham.

I half fancy Danny Mullins to revert to front-running tactics and that could suit on this drop in trip. The last time they were deployed Ile Atlantique would have won the Lawlor's of Naas but for curling up in the closing stages over 2m4f.

On RPRs that effort is deemed equal to short-priced favourite Slade Steel's Supreme success. Funny results happen every year at Punchestown and King Of Kingsfield, whose trainer Gordon Elliott bagged this with a 20-1 shot in 2022, is also interesting.

Ile Atlantique 15:40 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

