Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Golden Myrrh (4.10 Haydock)
This progressive Ralph Beckett-trained filly came up short when finishing fourth in her hat-trick bid at Beverley last month, but two of those who finished ahead of her have won since, while the other failed by just a nose on her next start. That came in a higher grade too, and she can get back to winning ways.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Delacroix (1.45 Curragh)
Aidan O'Brien's juvenile was notably green on his debut at Leopardstown, but the penny dropped late on and he finished well for second.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Kilt (2.25 Haydock)
Showed plenty of promise in three qualifying runs, with the form stacking up well enough to suggest this opening mark is workable, and should continue the fine run of three-year-olds in this race for last year's winning trainer William Haggas.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Al Mubhir (3.00 Haydock)
Very much a horse on the upgrade and clocked a very good time when winning a Listed event at Sandown last time.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Mountain Breeze (3.40 Newmarket)
The most experienced in this field and a fine second in a Group 2 here last time out. She's the one to beat.
Charlie Harris
Dark horse
Stag Night (4.00 Curragh)
Consistent type who will be looking to bounce back after a difficult ride last time out. He may prefer the ground to be a little slower, but the return to 5f should play to his strengths.
George Bonds
