The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Kilt (2.25 Haydock)

Showed plenty of promise in his three qualifying runs, with the form of his Newmarket win having worked out well, as the runner-up was beaten just a neck in a handicap off a mark of 87, while the fourth scored off that same mark and was just touched off at Glorious Goodwood from 91. He failed to give the weight away in a very strong novice back there last time, but the fifth, who was little more than a length in front, took a handicap off 91 next time, which all suggests this opening mark of 87 could be workable. Having Tom Marquand in the saddle for the first time is a positive sign too.

Truthful (2.45 Ascot)

Had a progressive profile last year, and although a well-held second on her sole handicap start, time has told that trying to give 11lb to Mistral Star was an impossible task given that one is now rated 27lb higher. Her reappearance can be excused as she was slowly away in a Listed race and probably needed it anyway, and she should be more of a force back in handicap company.

Macanudo (7.52 Lingfield)

Caught my eye when staying on from a wide draw in a much better race at Chester in May and, although he hasn’t won since, he’s been very consistent since wearing headgear. He wasn’t beaten far in a visor, which is retained, in a stronger race in the Racing League last time and should be up to winning a contest off this 1lb lower mark.

