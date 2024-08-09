- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock
Naomi Lapaglia
4.45 Haydock
Indelible is probably the right favourite for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes, but I can't get over the price of Naomi Lapaglia.
Progressive last year, Richard Spencer's four-year-old filly has evidently improved again this term and on Racing Post Ratings has run two clear career bests, the first when fourth in a Listed race at Deauville, and then when third to Friendly Soul in a Group 3 at Ascot last month.
Although no match for the winner, she can arguably be marked up considering she was held up out the back and the first two raced in first and second throughout. She did well to see off some much higher-rated rivals coming from similar positions.
That run showed she is very effective on quick ground, but she also won't mind any of the rain that has been threatening over the last couple of days, and I'd make her clear second favourite.
