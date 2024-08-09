Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Saturday

Unfamiliar jockeys make the Shergar Cup difficult for punters and it's the same when it comes to the Placepot, but if you're focusing solely on the horses I reckon the two for the first (1.35) are Badri and Adaay In Devon .

The latter has been reliably holding her form in Group races, while Badri runs this course very well and is well handicapped.

Assuming reserve Samui is a non-runner for Placepot purposes, which I'm told he will be if a place doesn't materialise by 45 minutes before the race, the stayers' heat (2.10) is going to be wide open.

It's also a fairly average contest without the topweight (race is a 0-100 and he's rated 102, hence he doesn't get a guaranteed place unless it doesn't fill).

I'd go with the Andrew Balding pair Spirit Mixer , who is becoming well handicapped and showed a bit more sparkle last time, and Ranch Hand , who ran pretty well at Newbury on his second start after a break. I'll also add old boy The Grand Visir , who is now 13lb lower than when third last year.

Truthful looks the one to be on in the third (2.45), although it is a competitive heat, so I'll add Cracksking , who was odds-on when beaten by The Goat on the all-weather last time, but will probably be better suited by fast turf than that one.

Given the way Jarraaf thrashed subsequent International third Fresh at this track last time, he is very hard to oppose in the sprint (3.20), especially given he has a jockey familiar with Ascot in Billy Loughnane.

The favourite for the next (3.55) looks really strong, too. Solomon bolted up in an apprentice handicap at Haydock on Sunday and can run unpenalised.

He's probably going to go up at least 7lb when reassessed, and although Alberto Sanna is new to the horse and course, the rider has vastly more experience than the one who booted him home at Haydock.

That just leaves the mile handicap (4.30), and I'll be disappointed if International second New Image isn't a factor, while his stablemate Bopedro ran a blinder in the Golden Mile at Goodwood and won directly after that race last year.

Ascot Placepot perm

1.35

4 Adaay In Devon

7 Badri

2.10

2 Ranch Hand

8 Spirit Mixer

10 The Grand Visir

2.45

2 Truthful

5 Cracksking

3.20

2 Jarraaf

3.55

6 Solomon

4.30

7 Bopedro

9 New Image

2x3x2x1x1x2 = 24 lines

