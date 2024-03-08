Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Lafan (4.25 Wolverhampton)

The Des Donovan-trained gelding came home strongly over an inadequate trip at Chelmsford last time, where he was just a neck behind a dual subsequent winner.

Richard Lowther

Lafan 16:25 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: D Donovan

Handicappers' nap

Lively Citizen (2.25 Sandown)

Trained by David Jeffreys, he was a big-priced second in this race off an 8lb higher mark two years ago. He showed enough when switched back to hurdles at Musselburgh to suggest he can again outrun his odds with Harry Atkins taking 7lb off.

Steve Mason

Lively Citizen 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Atkins (7lb) Tnr: D J Jeffreys

The Punt nap

Doctor Khan Junior (2.40 Wolverhampton)

The Geoff Oldroyd-trained five-year-old has been in blinding form on the all-weather this winter and can make his race fitness count now stepping into Listed company.

Matt Rennie

Doctor Khan Junior 14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Dark horse

Blue Universe (1.15 Sandown)

Started 200-1 for hurdles debut but ran way above expectations when only two and three-quarter lengths behind today's likely favourite Kartoon And Co in fourth. Backed that up when finishing a solid third in a decent contest over course and distance. Likely to give another good account here.

Tom Gibbings

Blue Universe 13:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Michael Attwater

Speed figures

Doctor Khan Junior (2.40 Wolverhampton)

Has been clocking progressively higher speed figures in a series of handicap wins and his latest time suggest he should be up to winning in this Listed company.

Craig Thake

Doctor Khan Junior 14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

West country nap

Fantomas (2.17 Hereford)

Stayed on well to finish a close second last time. This well-handicapped type can strike for in-form yard.

James Stevens

Fantomas 14:17 Hereford View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

