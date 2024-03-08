Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race11 MINS
19:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race11 MINS
19:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Lafan (4.25 Wolverhampton)

The Des Donovan-trained gelding came home strongly over an inadequate trip at Chelmsford last time, where he was just a neck behind a dual subsequent winner.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Lafan16:25 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: D Donovan

Handicappers' nap

Lively Citizen (2.25 Sandown)

Trained by David Jeffreys, he was a big-priced second in this race off an 8lb higher mark two years ago. He showed enough when switched back to hurdles at Musselburgh to suggest he can again outrun his odds with Harry Atkins taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Lively Citizen14:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Atkins (7lb)Tnr: D J Jeffreys

The Punt nap

Doctor Khan Junior (2.40 Wolverhampton)

The Geoff Oldroyd-trained five-year-old has been in blinding form on the all-weather this winter and can make his race fitness count now stepping into Listed company.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Doctor Khan Junior14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Dark horse

Blue Universe (1.15 Sandown)

Started 200-1 for hurdles debut but ran way above expectations when only two and three-quarter lengths behind today's likely favourite Kartoon And Co in fourth. Backed that up when finishing a solid third in a decent contest over course and distance. Likely to give another good account here.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Blue Universe13:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Michael Attwater

Speed figures

Doctor Khan Junior (2.40 Wolverhampton)

Has been clocking progressively higher speed figures in a series of handicap wins and his latest time suggest he should be up to winning in this Listed company.
Craig Thake

Silk
Doctor Khan Junior14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

West country nap

Fantomas (2.17 Hereford)

Stayed on well to finish a close second last time. This well-handicapped type can strike for in-form yard.
James Stevens

Silk
Fantomas14:17 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: James Turner (7lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Sandown and Wolverhampton on ITV4 on Saturday  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown  

Get Racing Post Members' Club for just £10 a month for three months when you join in time for the Cheltenham Festival 

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 8 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:14, 8 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers