Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Lafan (4.25 Wolverhampton)
The Des Donovan-trained gelding came home strongly over an inadequate trip at Chelmsford last time, where he was just a neck behind a dual subsequent winner.
Richard Lowther
Handicappers' nap
Lively Citizen (2.25 Sandown)
Trained by David Jeffreys, he was a big-priced second in this race off an 8lb higher mark two years ago. He showed enough when switched back to hurdles at Musselburgh to suggest he can again outrun his odds with Harry Atkins taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Doctor Khan Junior (2.40 Wolverhampton)
The Geoff Oldroyd-trained five-year-old has been in blinding form on the all-weather this winter and can make his race fitness count now stepping into Listed company.
Matt Rennie
Dark horse
Blue Universe (1.15 Sandown)
Started 200-1 for hurdles debut but ran way above expectations when only two and three-quarter lengths behind today's likely favourite Kartoon And Co in fourth. Backed that up when finishing a solid third in a decent contest over course and distance. Likely to give another good account here.
Tom Gibbings
Speed figures
Doctor Khan Junior (2.40 Wolverhampton)
Has been clocking progressively higher speed figures in a series of handicap wins and his latest time suggest he should be up to winning in this Listed company.
Craig Thake
West country nap
Fantomas (2.17 Hereford)
Stayed on well to finish a close second last time. This well-handicapped type can strike for in-form yard.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Published on 8 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:14, 8 March 2024
