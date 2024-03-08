The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Sandown and Wolverhampton on ITV4 on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Hasthing (1.50 Sandown)

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained five-year-old is one of the most exciting horses in the EBF Final and looks like he's been laid out for this contest all season. He was a smart bumper horse last term, including being beaten only two lengths in a Grade 2 at Aintree's Grand National meeting, and won with plenty more in hand than the winning margin of his first two hurdle starts suggested. Both of those races have thrown up winners who finished behind him since and his last run can be completely ignored, given he was carrying a double penalty over a highly inadequate trip. That run, however, qualified him for this and he could be thrown in off his current mark of 119.

Doctor Khan Junior (2.40 Wolverhampton)

The Group 1-placed Shouldvebeenaring could be hard to beat if on-song on his comeback, but meets a formidable opponent in Geoff Oldroyd's rapidly improving five-year-old. He has been in flying form throughout the winter and has rattled off a four-timer, which has included highly-impressive victories over this course and distance twice. He has race fitness on his side, whereas Shouldvebeenaring is racing for the first time in 160 days, and currently has no ceiling. His jockey Harry Russell, who has been on him for all six of his career victories, is also operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Es Perfecto (4.40 Sandown)

The Alan King-trained nine-year-old is still highly unexposed over fences for his age and should thrive dropping down in class. He is yet to win a chase, but has been mixing it with some of Britain's best novice chasers. He was beaten only four lengths by Blow Your Wad at Kempton on Boxing Day, and he's subsequently landed a Grade 2, while he fared well in his other two runs behind Ginny's Destiny, who is a leading candidate for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival next week. His mark of 123 is unchanged from last time and is still very workable.

