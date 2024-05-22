Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Dream Deal 2.50 Ayr

Went back up in trip to 6f last August/September and showed improved form, posting a win and two placed efforts; didn't perform badly at Catterick (5f) on reappearance when these cheekpieces were absent and he could build on that run now back up in distance with the headgear reapplied; contender.

Red Maids 4.30 Yarmouth

Improved when back on good ground in the second half of 2023, with impressive wins, over C&D and at Haydock (7f, good; both under William Buick); below best on final start and was hampered on her return but she may well have more to come this year despite being 5lb higher than for latest win; trainer/jockey combination won this last year.

Kintail 4.40 Warwick

Both wins have been here, a bumper on good to soft and a C&D novice on soft that he would have won easier without late mistakes; didn't run badly behind the smart Dysart Enos at Cheltenham (2m1f, soft) and wasn't at his best on handicap debut in a good race at Lingfield; back from a break and can be given another chance off this mark; up in trip from 2m3f.

Akkadian Thunder 8.00 Kempton

1m win here when trained by Roger Varian; confirmed the promise of his stable/seasonal debut last month when winning a 7f handicap at Newcastle 19 days ago, strong in the final 110 yards; 3lb rise shouldn't prevent another big run.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

