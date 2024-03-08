Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Sans Bruit
2.25 Sandown

Sans Bruit won five of ten hurdles starts in France, all of them on ground described as soft or worse, and he has won at up to 2m3f.

He did not fare particularly well when only seventh of 13 on his debut for Paul Nicholls in January, but that was his first run for nearly eight months and he was very free.

Nicholls would surely have at least a dozen horses with marks that would have got them a run in this race, but Sans Bruit was his only entry, and on the last two occasions he had only one runner in it he won it with Iceo last year and Malaya in 2019.

Silk
Sans Bruit14:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Published on 8 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:40, 8 March 2024

