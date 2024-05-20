Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Danton 2.43 Newton Abbot

Won 2m5f handicap hurdle at Exeter (good to soft) in November; struggled on heavy ground in January but appreciated the return to less testing going when the only one to give an unexposed point winner a race at Chepstow (2m7f, good) 24 days ago; interesting on chase debut.

The Crafty Mole 5.30 Redcar

Off the mark (fifth attempt) when finishing well to lead close home on his step up to 1m6f at Wetherby (soft; Believitanducan third) last month; up 5lb but he overcame trouble to beat a clear second last time and is open to more progress at staying trips; big player.

Rocking Ends 7.10 Windsor

Three wins when trained by Brett Johnson, including 5f on fast turf; close third at Chelmsford (visored first time; left off today) when last seen in February; looks on a good mark starting out for a new stable (same owner) and he has the pace to make use of the inside stall; Rossa Ryan booked; lots to like.

Sacred Falls 7.30 Carlisle

Largely consistent filly; went very close at Hamilton (6f, good; clear of remainder) on Friday, bouncing back from a rare below-par effort; likely to go up in the weights when reassessed; respected, assuming she takes well to first-time headgear.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

