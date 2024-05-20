Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Newmarket nap

Mutaawid (3.10 Nottingham)

The brother to Mostahdaf has been showing up nicely on the Limekilns round gallop for John and Thady Gosden and is expected to score on his belated introduction.

David Milnes

Mutaawid 15:10 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

The Punt nap

Reyaadah Star (4.40 Nottingham)

Justified short odds when making all last time, and a mark of 72 for her handicap and turf debut looks lenient. Promising.

Lee Sharp

Reyaadah Star 16:40 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Yaajooz (3.40 Nottingham)

Made an encouraging debut for George Boughey when second at Wolverhampton, and was not disgraced when beaten on his return to turf at Yarmouth last month. Could step forward again with William Buick booked.

Rob Sutton

Yaajooz 15:40 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

Otago (3.20 Brighton)

Jim Boyle's seven-year-old was beaten a short head over a mile here last time, having raced wide turning in. Returns to his optimum trip off just 1lb higher.

Marcus Buckland

Otago 15:20 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Jim Boyle

Handicappers' nap

Rivas Rob Roy (4.55 Brighton)

Three of his five wins at Brighton have come over course and distance, latterly off a 4lb higher mark last June. Ran well under similar conditions on his latest start and should fare better here with a stronger pace likely.

Paul Curtis

Rivas Rob Roy 16:55 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: John Gallagher

Topspeed

Les's Legacy (8.28 Hexham)

Has recorded three of his best speed figures at Hexham when finishing second. Can hopefully go one better in this contest.

Craig Thake

Les's Legacy 20:28 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Nathan Moscrop Tnr: Susan Corbett

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

