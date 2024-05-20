Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 CarlisleHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 CarlisleHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Newmarket nap

Mutaawid (3.10 Nottingham)

The brother to Mostahdaf has been showing up nicely on the Limekilns round gallop for John and Thady Gosden and is expected to score on his belated introduction.
David Milnes

Silk
Mutaawid15:10 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

The Punt nap

Reyaadah Star (4.40 Nottingham)

Justified short odds when making all last time, and a mark of 72 for her handicap and turf debut looks lenient. Promising.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Reyaadah Star16:40 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Yaajooz (3.40 Nottingham)

Made an encouraging debut for George Boughey when second at Wolverhampton, and was not disgraced when beaten on his return to turf at Yarmouth last month. Could step forward again with William Buick booked.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Yaajooz15:40 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

Otago (3.20 Brighton)

Jim Boyle's seven-year-old was beaten a short head over a mile here last time, having raced wide turning in. Returns to his optimum trip off just 1lb higher.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Otago15:20 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Jim Boyle

Handicappers' nap

Rivas Rob Roy (4.55 Brighton)

Three of his five wins at Brighton have come over course and distance, latterly off a 4lb higher mark last June. Ran well under similar conditions on his latest start and should fare better here with a stronger pace likely.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Rivas Rob Roy16:55 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: John Gallagher

Topspeed

Les's Legacy (8.28 Hexham)

Has recorded three of his best speed figures at Hexham when finishing second. Can hopefully go one better in this contest.
Craig Thake

Silk
Les's Legacy20:28 Hexham
View Racecard
Jky: Nathan Moscrop Tnr: Susan Corbett

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Read more . . .

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Nottingham 

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Brighton and Nottingham on Tuesday 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

inFree tips

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips