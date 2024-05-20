Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Newmarket nap
Mutaawid (3.10 Nottingham)
The brother to Mostahdaf has been showing up nicely on the Limekilns round gallop for John and Thady Gosden and is expected to score on his belated introduction.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Reyaadah Star (4.40 Nottingham)
Justified short odds when making all last time, and a mark of 72 for her handicap and turf debut looks lenient. Promising.
Lee Sharp
Dark horse
Yaajooz (3.40 Nottingham)
Made an encouraging debut for George Boughey when second at Wolverhampton, and was not disgraced when beaten on his return to turf at Yarmouth last month. Could step forward again with William Buick booked.
Rob Sutton
Eyecatcher
Otago (3.20 Brighton)
Jim Boyle's seven-year-old was beaten a short head over a mile here last time, having raced wide turning in. Returns to his optimum trip off just 1lb higher.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Rivas Rob Roy (4.55 Brighton)
Three of his five wins at Brighton have come over course and distance, latterly off a 4lb higher mark last June. Ran well under similar conditions on his latest start and should fare better here with a stronger pace likely.
Paul Curtis
Topspeed
Les's Legacy (8.28 Hexham)
Has recorded three of his best speed figures at Hexham when finishing second. Can hopefully go one better in this contest.
Craig Thake
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read more . . .
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Nottingham
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Brighton and Nottingham on Tuesday
