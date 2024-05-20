The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Brighton and Nottingham on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Street Parade (2.20 Brighton)

He's won over this course and distance before and only found one of his nine rivals too good here when making his seasonal reappearance a couple of weeks ago. It's going to be very quick ground, and his best performances have come on firm going. With a run under his belt and conditions in his favour, Street Parade should go close.

Tenerife Sunshine (4.10 Nottingham)

Has been unable to win since his first run as a three-year-old which came in August last year, but he's been running well lately and looks in good form. He drops into calmer waters after running in some valuable staying handicaps on the all-weather. He's back off his last winning mark, and should be ready to take down a race of this calibre. James Doyle rode him on All-Weather Finals Day and is back aboard again.

Reyaadah Star (4.40 Nottingham)

It could end up being a quickfire double for Charlie Johnston and Doyle as they team up again in the next with Reyaadah Star. She made light work of the opposition last time at Kempton, winning easily by seven lengths and justifying odds of 1-4. A mark of 72 on her handicap debut looks lenient and can be taken advantage of.

Read more . . .

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.