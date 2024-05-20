Hexham Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee

Hexham's evening jumps cards is the Tote's choice for its £50,000 Placepot guarantee and Better Be Definite is banked on in the first division of the staying handicap hurdle (5.25). The in-form, unexposed six-year-old has recorded a first and a second in such races on his last two starts.

Better Be Definite's form ties in with Iturgeon Du Breuil , a similarly lightly raced type who has strong claims in division two (5.58).

Jonjo O'Neill's runners in this part of Britain are always worth respecting and Royal Rhythm , the yard's sole runner on the card, gets the vote in the next (6.28). As do Olly Murphy's northern raids and his Foxey is a solid back-up.

Nearly all of the runners in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (6.58) are out of form. The booking of Brian Hughes at least catches the eye aboard the returning Miss Wachit , while a longer trip and drop in class can ensure Backbyjet is more competitive.

Elleon should appreciate the return to fences over a longer distance in the 3m handicap chase (7.28). West Lawn , who has been running okay from out of the weights recently, is also respected off her correct mark.

The Murphy-trained Roccovango , who landed a 15-runner maiden hurdle in good style last time, boasts the strongest claims in the final leg (7.58).

Hexham Placepot perm

5.25

3 Better Be Definite

5.58

5 Iturgeon Du Breuil

6.28

1 Royal Rhythm

3 Foxey

6.58

2 Backbyjet

8 Miss Wachit

7.28

2 Elleon

8 West Lawn

7.58

1 Roccovango

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

