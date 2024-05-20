Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Carlisle
7.30: Sacred Falls
Provided she remains in form turned out quickly, Sacred Falls holds particularly strong claims. Crypto Quest, another contender who went close last time, is feared most. Northern Spirit is interesting returned to turf, while Manigordo may stage a revival back on forecast suitable ground.
Steve Boow
Newton Abbot
2.43: Danton
A case can be made for several but Danton looks particularly interesting, having returned to form when running well against an unexposed one on his final hurdle start. Providing the ground isn't too slow for him, he can make a winning start to his chase career. Fortunefavorsdbold will be more at home back down in grade and returned to a soft surface and she can be the main danger ahead of Lightonthewing, as No Tackle is an unknown quantity after taking a heavy fall last time out.
Emily Weber
Redcar
5.30: The Crafty Mole
Most of these have plenty to prove but The Crafty Mole really got his act together with a strong-finishing win over 1m6f at Wetherby last month. He beat a clear second in that race and has plenty of scope for further progress at staying trips. The main threat could come from Believitanducan, who ran well for a long way before finishing third behind the selection 22 days ago and should benefit from that reappearance run.
David Moon
Roscommon
6.50: Kisiyra
On the back of a promising seasonal return Kisiyra can get off the mark on ground she handles, with Total Look and Slaney Swagger the obvious form dangers although the Ballydoyle colt Double Agent is a potential improver on only his second start.
Alan Hewison
Windsor
7.10: Rocking Ends
Dubai Station has run two solid races since returning to Robert Cowell's stable and he can go well again, while Miss Attitude has an air of unfinished business about her and needs tracking in the market back from a long absence. The two to make most appeal are Lil Guff, who will benefit from the return to fast ground, and Rocking Ends. It's been a while since the selection last won but he starts out for a new yard off a dangerous mark and won't mind trip, track or ground. There is other pace on show but Rossa Ryan should be able to get him in a good early position from the inside stall.
Paul Smith
