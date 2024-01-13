Richard Birch has tips for all eight of the ITV4 races from Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby
Racing Post tipster Richard Birch has his say on all eight ITV races as Warwick and Kempton stage Premier racedays on Saturday . . .
1.10 Wetherby
William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase, 2m3½f
Birchy’s tip: Colonel Harry
Colonel Harry possesses the scope to improve his official chase rating of 148 now upped in trip for the first time over fences. His main rival Trelawne hails from an out-of-form stable.
1.30 Kempton
New Bet-In-Race With Coral Handicap Chase, 3m
Birchy’s tip: Latitude
Latitude ran a career-best in defeat under 11st 13lb when going down by half a length to course specialist Tide Times at Ludlow last month. A reproduction of that run should be good enough.
1.49 Warwick
Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, 3m1f
Birchy’s tip: Shallow River
Kyntara’s Aintree win received a boost of sorts with runner-up Gaye Legacy’s subsequent unlucky Kempton defeat. However, Kyntara is a short price and I prefer the claims of Shallow River each-way. This trip should bring out the best in my selection.
2.07 Kempton
Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f
Birchy’s tip: Pic D’Orhy
I have never been an Edwardstone fan and Banbridge has to overcome a 275-day absence. Pic D’Orhy won without being at his best at Ascot. If he’s fully on-song this time, he’ll be hard to beat.
2.24 Warwick
Trustatrader Hampton Novices’ Chase (Grade 2), 3m
Birchy’s tip: Broadway Boy
Broadway Boy has thrived since switching to fences. Everything looks in his favour, and he can give weight all round to land this Grade 2.
2.42 Kempton
Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f
Birchy’s tip: Up For Parol
Up For Parol has a rich history in this race. He’s clearly been meticulously laid out for the race again off a reduced mark, and can reward each-way support.
3.00 Warwick
Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap), 3m5f
Birchy’s tip: Rapper
Rapper remains unexposed at marathon trips, and competes off an eminently workable 139. Alice Stevens takes off 5lb, which means that Henry Daly's ten-year-old is effectively 3lb better off than when scoring at Cheltenham on New Year's Day last year.
3.35 Warwick
Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase, 3m
Birchy’s tip: Aye Right
Aye Right beat Good Boy Bobby by a head in the 2021 Rehearsal Chase. He is 6lb better off this time when the claim of Dylan Johnston is taken into consideration, and can confirm the form.
A key statistic from each of Saturday's six meetings to aid your punting
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips on Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kempton and Warwick on ITV4 on Saturday
