Richard Birch has tips for all eight of the ITV4 races from Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby

Racing Post tipster Richard Birch has his say on all eight ITV races as Warwick and Kempton stage Premier racedays on Saturday . . .

1.10 Wetherby

William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase, 2m3½f

Birchy’s tip: Colonel Harry

Colonel Harry possesses the scope to improve his official chase rating of 148 now upped in trip for the first time over fences. His main rival Trelawne hails from an out-of-form stable.

Colonel Harry 13:10 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

1.30 Kempton

New Bet-In-Race With Coral Handicap Chase, 3m

Birchy’s tip: Latitude

Latitude ran a career-best in defeat under 11st 13lb when going down by half a length to course specialist Tide Times at Ludlow last month. A reproduction of that run should be good enough.

Latitude 13:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Alex Edwards Tnr: Mel Rowley

1.49 Warwick

Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, 3m1f

Birchy’s tip: Shallow River

Kyntara’s Aintree win received a boost of sorts with runner-up Gaye Legacy’s subsequent unlucky Kempton defeat. However, Kyntara is a short price and I prefer the claims of Shallow River each-way. This trip should bring out the best in my selection.

Shallow River 13:49 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Charlton

2.07 Kempton

Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f

Birchy’s tip: Pic D’Orhy

I have never been an Edwardstone fan and Banbridge has to overcome a 275-day absence. Pic D’Orhy won without being at his best at Ascot. If he’s fully on-song this time, he’ll be hard to beat.

Pic D'Orhy 14:07 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.24 Warwick

Trustatrader Hampton Novices’ Chase (Grade 2), 3m

Birchy’s tip: Broadway Boy

Broadway Boy has thrived since switching to fences. Everything looks in his favour, and he can give weight all round to land this Grade 2.

Broadway Boy 14:24 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2.42 Kempton

Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

Birchy’s tip: Up For Parol

Up For Parol has a rich history in this race. He’s clearly been meticulously laid out for the race again off a reduced mark, and can reward each-way support.

Up For Parol 14:42 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Jamie Snowden

3.00 Warwick

Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap), 3m5f

Birchy’s tip: Rapper

Rapper remains unexposed at marathon trips, and competes off an eminently workable 139. Alice Stevens takes off 5lb, which means that Henry Daly's ten-year-old is effectively 3lb better off than when scoring at Cheltenham on New Year's Day last year.

Rapper 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb) Tnr: Henry Daly

3.35 Warwick

Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase, 3m

Birchy’s tip: Aye Right

Aye Right beat Good Boy Bobby by a head in the 2021 Rehearsal Chase. He is 6lb better off this time when the claim of Dylan Johnston is taken into consideration, and can confirm the form.

Aye Right 15:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb) Tnr: Harriet Graham & Gary Rutherford

