Paul Kealy's play of the day at Warwick

It's fair to say the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase Final (3.35 ) is going to present a far different test to the one the runners would have faced had Sandown not been abandoned last week, as Warwick is a considerably easier track and the ground won't be anywhere near as testing.

News that it had switched to the tight Midlands circuit briefly put me off my original fancy Ramses De Teilee , but then I remembered how well he took to the course when thrashing a few of these rivals – including market leader Celebre D'Allen – in a qualifier here in November 2022.

That was first time out, and while Ramses De Teillee went on to finish second in last year's final at Sandown, a couple of runs in spring qualifiers meant David Pipe could bring him back fresh and ready for this one target.

If there's one way that Warwick compares to Sandown it's that a run of fences in quick succession down the back (five as opposed to seven at the Esher venue) means the emphasis is on getting into a rhythm and Ramses De Teille certainly did that on his sole previous visit here.

He comes here after a wind op, which was the case then, too, and I reckon he is the most likely winner even if the market suggests otherwise.

