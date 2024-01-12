'The track and the trip will suit and she's in great form' - can Gavin Cromwell land more British spoils in Classic Chase?

Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell has excelled on his forays to Britain this season and takes aim at another big prize with Malina Girl .

The mare, who heads the weights on 12st with Conor Stone-Walsh taking off 5lb, has been one of Cromwell's impressive seven winners at Cheltenham this term having bolted up in November, although she was faller back there last month.

Malina Girl was going well when exiting three out on that occasion and is proven at this trip following her victory in last season's Ulster National.

Cromwell said: "She has a lot of weight for a small mare and I would have loved it if Any Second Now had stayed in there to keep the weights down. Conor's claim is a help on that front.

"She seemed to be travelling well when coming down at Cheltenham and the one thing we do know is she stays very well. I think the track and the trip will suit her here and she seems in great form. The weight does worry me, though."

Guetapan 'more streetwise'

Guetapan Collonges was a well-held fourth when sent off favourite for this race last year, but that should not put people off his chances this time, insists trainer Charlie Longsdon.

The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old has matured since then and is thought well capable of winning a race of this nature.

Guetapan Collonges (far side): back for another crack at the Classic Chase Credit: John Grossick

"He was fourth in it last year and I know he's gone up the handicap a bit, but he's a more streetwise horse now, he was still very green last year," said Longsdon.

"There's definitely a race like this in him and he must have a chance. He's got a weight concession with Malina Girl, who beat him at Cheltenham, and hopefully that will make a bit of a difference. He's got the right attitude, jumps well and seems to go on most ground."

What they say

Tom Messenger, assistant to Dan Skelton, trainer of Galia Des Liteaux

She's shaped like the trip will suit her, all she has ever done is stay and gallop. She's in good form and has a bit of experience over these fences. The headgear will help her travel along and hold a position in the early part of the race and we're hopeful of a good run.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Beauport

We thought he'd won at Sandown last time and were very happy with him. Hopefully he'll produce a similar performance.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Fontaine Collonges

Hopefully she'll pick up where she left off at Wetherby. It's a very different race as there were only six runners there and we've now got double that and more, and it'll be much more competitive. Hopefully she'll deal with this sort of trip. She ran over the extended distance at Haydock last year and didn't run so well, but equally she's always promised to stay this sort of distance.

Alan King, trainer of Major Dundee

This has been his target for some time and his third over a shorter distance at this course in November was very encouraging. He subsequently ran disappointingly at Chepstow, but he hated the heavy ground so I hope the going is no worse than soft. We know how much he enjoys marathon distances from his success in the Midlands Grand National last year. We're running him in a visor for the first time, he schooled in one last week and it seemed to sharpen him up.

Charlie Davies, assistant to Paul Nicholls, trainer of Broken Halo

Lorcan [Williams] was quite confident he would have at least been in the shake-up at Sandown when unfortunately he took quite a heavy fall. We’ve freshened him up since then and Lorcan gets on well with him. He’ll probably ride him similarly and go quite quietly with him to begin with.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Credo

We think the jumping test down the back will suit her well and she won't mind pace in the race. Hopefully she can pick them off in the straight.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of My Silver Lining

She seems really well, she's as hard as nails and seems at the right end of the weights. I think the trip will help her and she's a great jumper, so Warwick with lots of jumping is ideal. It's a big step up in class, but we've been looking to step her up in distance for a bit. The question is will she be good enough?

David Pipe, trainer of Duc De Beauchene

It's a hot race, but he's got no weight and the trip won't be a problem. He's a big price, but you never know.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.