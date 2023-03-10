Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Henri The Second

1.50 Sandown

Topweight has a bit of class about him and has already shown that soft ground at Sandown holds no fears as he won the Grade 2 Winter Novices' Hurdle at the track in December.

He hasn't won since, but wasn't disgraced in another Grade 2 at Cheltenham under a penalty next time and found everything happening a bit too quick for him on a faster surface around Warwick last time.

He was very strong at the end when he won here, and despite having to shoulder 12st his mark of 132 is perfectly reasonable for a Grade 2 winner. Six of the last ten winners carried at least 11st 5lb, so weight need not be an issue.

Henri The Second 13:50 Sandown View Racecard

