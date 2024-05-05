Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Astral Beau 2.25 Newmarket

A well-held third in this 12 months ago after winning a Listed race at Doncaster, in which she was no match for a subsequent Group 2 winner in this year's renewal; could strip fitter for that outing and a repeat of last year's peak efforts in a Group 3 at Epsom and the Group 1 Falmouth wouldn't see her far away; dangerous to pass over.

Lihou 3.20 Salisbury

1-1 over C&D (good to firm) and seems to act on any ground; not disgraced when fifth of 12 at Epsom (5f, good) 12 days ago and has dropped another 2lb in the meantime, leaving him 9lb below his last winning mark; big player.

Fallen Angel 3.40 Newmarket

Acts on soft and good to firm; very progressive over 7f last season, latterly winning the Sweet Solera (Group 3) on the July course and the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, strong at the finish both times; skipped the spring trials in favour of a racecourse gallop here during Craven week; should be well suited by 1m this term; leading form contender who holds every chance of giving Karl Burke a first British Classic success.

Catherine Chroi 5.30 Hamilton

Ex-Irish; in fine form for this yard with three wins from five starts, the first two on the AW and the third back on turf in an apprentice race at Ayr on Monday (6f, good); sound chance with no penalty..

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

